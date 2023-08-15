A Middleton man faces a fifth offense of OWI after driving the wrong way on University Avenue overnight, Middleton police reported.

At about midnight, a Middleton officer observed a red sedan driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of the 6700 block of University Avenue and stopped the vehicle, Sgt. Cesar Salinas said in a statement.

The officer noted a strong odor of intoxicants and attempted to administer standardized field sobriety testing on the 30-year-old driver, but he refused to perform the test, Salinas said.

The man was arrested for a fifth offense of OWI and taken to a nearby hospital for a blood draw via a search warrant, then booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of the OWI, improper right turn, operating after revocation, and operating left of center, Salinas said.