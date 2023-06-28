A speeding stop early Wednesday resulted in a Janesville man facing a fifth offense OWI, Janesville police reported.

At about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, a Janesville officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on Palmer Drive near East Racine Street, and when contacting the driver, the officer “observed behaviors that indicated the driver may be impaired,” Sgt. Thomas Northrop said in a statement.

The driver, Eliseo Ramirez, 36, was arrested for a fifth offense OWI. Ramirez, whose license was revoked, did not cooperate with officers, Northrop said.

Ramirez refused to submit to an evidentiary test of his blood, so a search warrant was drafted, reviewed and honored by a judge, and a legal blood draw was taken from Ramirez, Northrop said, adding that results are pending.

In addition to the OWI, Ramirez was tentatively charged with operating after revocation, failure to install an ignition interlock device, and unreasonable and prudent speed.