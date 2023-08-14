A man has been arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle in a West Washington Avenue crash Wednesday night.

Alex C. Yeung was arrested Friday at 2:10 p.m. and booked into the Dane County Jail on Friday at 4:37 p.m., according to jail records.

Madison police have not reported the arrest, but the case number in the jail records matches the case number in their incident report on the crash.

The crash was one of two fatal crashes on West Washington Avenue that happened hours apart overnight Wednesday night into Thursday.

The crash Yeung was arrested for happened shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Washington and South Park Street, and resulted in two people being taken to local hospitals and one dying, Sgt. Matthew Olson said in the incident report.

Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog Thursday that a 25-year-old man was driving a vehicle that struck another vehicle near the intersection of South Park Street and Vilas Avenue, which is at the intersection with West Washington.

The other driver died, and the 25-year-old man was believed to have been operating under the influence of alcohol, Barnes said.

The second crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Washington and involved a 32-year-old man who was driving recklessly when he lost control and crashed into a pole. The driver died and two pedestrians were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Barnes said.