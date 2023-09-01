A gun and a 50-round magazine were seized from a vehicle during an OWI arrest in Verona early Friday, Verona police reported.

At about 3:05 a.m. Friday, a Verona officer was monitoring traffic in the 200 block of East Verona Avenue when she detected the strong odor of marijuana as a vehicle passed, Lt. Dustin Fehrmann said in a statement.

The officer began following the vehicle, which soon turned into the parking lot of a closed business on North Main Street. The officer stopped the vehicle, and the officer also detected the odor of alcohol, Fehrmann said.

The driver, a 24-year-old woman from Madison, was arrested on a tentative charges of first offense OWI and cited for open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, Fehrmann said.

The passenger, a 23-year-old from Madison, was arrested on a tentative charges of going armed with a firearm while intoxicated and felony bail jumping, Fehrmann said.