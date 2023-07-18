A town of Blooming Grove man, still under supervision for his 10th drunken driving offense, was charged Tuesday with his 11th offense after an arrest in May that occurred while a Dane County sheriff's deputy was on a detail looking for drivers who were not wearing seat belts.

Michael A. Kundert, 65, faces a mandatory minimum of four years in prison if convicted of his 11th offense. The charge carries up to 15 years of combined prison and extended supervision.

Kundert also was charged with driving while revoked, a misdemeanor. He is scheduled to appear in Dane County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint:

A deputy was stationed on May 22 at the entrance of Yahara Hills Golf Course and Millpond Road, looking for drivers not wearing seat belts as part of a special enforcement grant. He saw a car driven by Kundert go past, with Kundert leaning forward and not wearing a seat belt.

After stopping the car, the deputy said, Kundert was wearing sunglasses and keeping his head turned forward, avoiding eye contact. When the deputy had Kundert pull down his sunglasses, he saw that Kundert's eyes were glossy and that his eyelids appeared droopy. The deputy also smelled alcohol in the vehicle.

Kundert told the deputy he drank one beer about a half-hour earlier. The deputy had Kundert perform field sobriety tests, some of which Kundert failed. A sample of Kundert's blood revealed his blood alcohol concentration was 0.03%, above the 0.02% maximum allowed for someone with four or more prior drunken driving convictions. The limit for most drivers is 0.08%.

Kundert was convicted of his 10th offense in 2011 and served a four-year prison sentence, according to court records. He remains on extended supervision until 2026, state Department of Corrections records indicate.

Kundert's first conviction was in 1990. All of his convictions occurred in Dane County.

