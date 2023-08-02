A man was arrested Tuesday for a fourth offense OWI after multiple crashes, the last into a Janesville police squad, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rock County deputies were sent to the area of Highway 14 and Highway O in the town of LaPrairie for an eastbound Jeep Wrangler that was reported to be all over the road before pulling over in the area of 5130 East Highway 14, Sgt. Peter Falk said in a statement.

A witness was going to check on the driver, but the Jeep then resumed driving, struck two other vehicles and then headed west on Highway 14, Falk said.

A Janesville police sergeant found the Jeep going west on Highway 14 by North Harmony Townhall Road on the wrong side of the road, forcing other vehicles off the road. The sergeant tried to stop the Jeep, but it kept driving slowly west, so the sergeant pulled in front of the Jeep and stopped to try to force the Jeep to stop and the jeep collided with the squad, Falk said.

The Jeep driver, Kelly Platt, 45, of Janesville, was arrested on tentative charges of a fourth OWI and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, Falk said.

No injuries were reported from the three crashes involved with the incident, Falk said.