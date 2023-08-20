The driver was arrested for first offense OWI after the crash about 3 a.m. in the 400 block of North Broom Street, Sgt. Timothy Liston said in a statement.

The crash drew a large crowd and multiple people obstructed paramedics, firefighters, and police. One person shoved a paramedic who was trying to help one of the victims, then shoved a police officer before fleeing on foot. He was caught after a short foot pursuit. Another person was arrested for kicking a police officer and several other people were cited and released, Liston said.