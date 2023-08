A man was arrested for a first offense of OWI after crashing into two parked cars on the South Side on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

The 38-year-old man crashed into the parked cars in the 1600 block of Lake Point Drive around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The man was not at the scene when police arrived, but a K-9 unit tracked him to where he was hiding and he was arrested, Fryer said.