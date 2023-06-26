A Madison man faces a fourth OWI after crashing into a Downtown house on Sunday afternoon and then leaving the scene, authorities reported.
Fire crew were sent to 13 S. Blair Street for a vehicle that had crashed into the front porch of a two-flat residence, taking out the front porch, the support columns for the second-story balcony, and causing partial structural collapse of the foundation on the front side of the building, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
The department’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team was called to shore up the front porch and install shoring in the basement. City of Madison Building Inspection also responded to determine the condition of the building, Schuster said.
The people who live in the building were displaced because the main emergency exit was impacted by the collision, but no one was injured, Schuster said.