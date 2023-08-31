A Madison man was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison followed by six years of extended supervision for selling the drugs that killed a woman in May 2020.

Longtime drug dealer Ernest Brazzel, 69, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide in the overdose death of 21-year-old Hailey Tracy.

During his sentencing hearing, Brazzel recounted 50 years of on-and-off drug addiction, claiming that, to his knowledge, Tracy's death was the first caused by drugs he sold. Tracy had a son who is now 5, and Brazzel said his role in the boy losing his mother keeps him up at night.

"I can't imagine this child growing up without his mother. I would give my life so she could be with her child," Brazzel said. "It just weighs so heavy on my soul, and I'm so sorry."

While the victim's son was not at the hearing, many of Tracy's family members were, including her mother, Tressa Parker.

"Yesterday (the boy) asked his papa if he could get him a rocket ship so he could fly to heaven to see his mom," Parker said. "He asks when she will come home from heaven all the time. It's absolutely the worst thing that I've had to explain to a 5-year-old."

Parker asked that Brazzel receive the maximum sentence.

"No amount of time can justify her life in my eyes," she said. "To me there is no excuse for what happened to Hailey."

Assistant District Attorney Valerian Powell and defense attorney Peter Moyers agreed that no sentence could bring Tracy back or soothe her family's grief.

"In a case that involves the death of a 21-year-old, you don't really have the tools to make it right. It's not like we can assign a number to Hailey's life," Powell said.

"It's cases like this that point out what a crude tool criminal law is. It'd be great if we could wave a magic wand and set things right," Moyers said.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Ellen Berz characterized Brazzel as the "top of the pyramid" in this case. He did not sell the fentanyl-laced heroin directly to Tracy. Rather, he sold the drugs to Matthew J. Schramer, 28, of Fitchburg, who then sold them to another man, who provided them to Tracy. Schramer was sentenced to five years' probation in April.

Schramer told investigators that he'd gotten the drugs from "Old Man E," who was later identified as Brazzel. The Dane County Narcotics and Gangs Task Force coordinated a series of controlled heroin purchases from Brazzel in the fall of 2020. Police arrested Brazzel after carrying out a search warrant for his apartment.

Berz also weighed Brazzel's criminal history, which dates back to 1976, in her decision, objecting to his claim that this was the first time someone had died due to the drugs he has sold for five decades.

"You were willing to risk people dying to make a buck, to get drugs for yourself," she said. "Now I am not discounting the fact that those same people were, themselves, risking their lives and knew they were risking their lives. Anyone who does heroin knows that they are risking their lives ... they know that it is death in a syringe."

Public protection, she said, was among her top priorities in the sentence.

"As soon as you're taken off the street, another person in a nanosecond takes your place," she said. "It almost feels like a Sisyphean task. It does not mean, however, that we should give that up."

