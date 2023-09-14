Madison police said they are investigating an overdose death at a Far West Side hotel on Wednesday night.

Officers were sent to the hotel in the 1100 block of Fourier Drive around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday after a man called 911 to report the incident, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The caller began CPR until paramedics arrived and a 52-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Fryer said.

A second person at the scene was interviewed and admitted using drugs with the person who died, Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia were located in the hotel room, and the death remains under investigation, Fryer said.