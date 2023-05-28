Village of Oregon police arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly threatened to kill police officers and their K9 during a disturbance.
Police were dispatched just after 5 p.m. Saturday to an intersection near Thomson Park on Oregon's south side for a report of a man physically attacking another man in a vehicle, a statement from the Oregon police department said. When police made contact with the man assumed to be the agitator, he was found to be uncooperative and threatened to kill officers and K9 unit, the statement said.
The man was taken into custody without incident. Police will refer charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety, domestic strangulation and domestic battery, two counts of domestic disorderly conduct, threats to law enforcement, and harassment of a police animal, the statement said.
