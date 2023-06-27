Two men have been arrested in Green County in connection with the death of a 39-year-old man in early June.

Shannon J. Woollums, 52, was arrested Friday after deputies executed a search warrant at his home in the 600 block of 14th Street in the City of Brodhead. He was taken to the Green County Jail on tentative charges of delivery of controlled substances, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of controlled substances. According to online court records, Woollums was released on a cash bond pending court.

Over the weekend, Matthew B. Riese, 45, also was taken into custody as part of the investigation. Riese is facing charges of party to a crime of delivery of controlled substances, party to a crime of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and party to a crime of first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of controlled substances. Riese is being held at the Green County Jail.

A preliminary hearing for both men is scheduled for July 7, per online court records.

The arrests are part of an opioid investigation into an Albany man's death on June 1.

Just before 4 p.m., deputies responded to a medical emergency at a 6th Street home in the Village of Albany. Despite life saving measures by village and county emergency medical services, a 37-year-old man died on the scene. The Sheriff's Department could not confirm his cause of death, but the release said law enforcement believes opioids were a factor.

First responders also tended to a woman who collapsed in the home, and she was transferred via ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she was later released. The man and woman's names have not been released.

In their search of Woollums' residence, deputies also arrested a 49-year-old on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. That person was released from the jail pending a court appearance, the release added.

