An open door led to a vehicle being stolen from a garage on the Far West Side early Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the 9600 block of Tawny Acorn Drive shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday after a homeowner reported someone entered their garage through an open door and stole a car, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The homeowner was able to track the vehicle through a phone app, and officers from another agency were briefly involved in a pursuit of the vehicle near Mineral Point Road and Pioneer Road, before the vehicle eventually was found unoccupied and undamaged along the 5800 block of Balsam Road on the Southwest Side, Fryer said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

