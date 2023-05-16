An officer was nearly hit by a vehicle driven at her by a person fleeing when police responded to a disturbance outside a Downtown bar early Sunday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers initially were sent to the 300 block of West Gorham Street around 1:40 a.m. on reports of people fighting, and the group left the area as police arrived, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers drove by the area about 15 minutes later and saw the same people getting ready to fight again, Fryer said.

As more officers arrived at the scene, the group attempted to leave again and one car intentionally drove toward an officer, coming within inches of hitting her as she jumped out of the way, Fryer said.

Officers followed the vehicle for a short time before the pursuit was terminated, Fryer said.

No officers were injured and no arrests have been made, but charges are possible as the investigation continues, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.