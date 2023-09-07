A man who tried to get back into a Downtown bar he was kicked out of injured an officer while being arrested early Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

Police were sent to the 600 block of University Avenue around 12:10 a.m. Thursday as the 22-year-old man was attempting to get into the bar in the 600 block of University Avenue after he was kicked out, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The man also directed racial slurs toward employees, then slightly injured the office while resisting arrest, Fryer said.

After he was medically cleared, the man was jailed on tentative charges of disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer, resisting arrest, and resisting causing a soft tissue injury, Fryer said.