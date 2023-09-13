An officer was injured by a man who had been seen urinating on private property Downtown early Sunday morning, Madison police said Wednesday.

Officers patrolling State Street went to talk to a man who was seen urinating on private property shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The man provided a fake name and ran, then resisted when he was caught, injuring one of the arresting officers, Fryer said.

The man, Ayinde S. Lawal, 22, was arrested on a Department of Corrections hold and tentative charges of resisting and obstructing causing a soft tissue injury, and also cited for urinating in a public place and trespassing, Fryer said.