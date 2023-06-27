A man injured a Janesville police officer while being arrested for violating a domestic abuse injunction on Sunday night, Janesville police reported.

At about 8:30 p.m., an officer was investigating the welfare of children in a residence in the 2000 block of Hermitage Lane due to the “deplorable living” conditions and found Brandon Li Diaz, 24, hiding in a locked bathroom, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a statement.

Being at the residence made Diaz in violation of a domestic violence restraining order and had been arrested for felonies by Janesville police for domestic incidents in October 2022, January 2023, February 2023 twice, Severson said.

Diaz currently was free on two signature bonds and two $500 cash bonds through Rock County Circuit Court, Severson.

The officer attempted to arrest Diaz and a violent struggle ensued, with Diaz assaulting the officer and fleeing the scene. The officer ultimately found and arrested Diaz, Severson said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries and later released, Severson said.

Diaz was booked into the Rock County jail on tentative charges of violate domestic abuse injunction, four counts felony bail jumping, escape, resisting causing injury to police, battery to law enforcement, and substantial battery, Severson said.