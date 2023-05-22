A vehicle was struck by gunfire in Janesville early Saturday, Janesville police reported.

At about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were sent to the 1600 block of South River Road on a report of shots fired, Sgt. Aaron Dammen said in a statement.

An occupied vehicle that was parked in a driveway was hit, but no one was injured, Dammen said.

Officers recovered spent shell casings in the area, Dammen said.

Investigators spoke to witnesses and gathered video and have identified persons of interest in the incident. The names are not being released because this is an active and open investigation, Dammen said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-755-3100 or Rock County Communications at 608-757-2244. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.