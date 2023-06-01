A Madison man will serve 35 years in prison for a crime spree in early 2022 that culminated in him shooting at two police officers trying to arrest him for a pair of armed robberies.

A Dane County judge handed the lengthy prison sentence to 25-year-old Syngleton Smith-Harston on Thursday after a jury found him guilty in January of trying to kill the officers and a slew of other crimes.

"He has wrought an enormous personal toll on a number of victims," Judge David Conway said on Wednesday, calling Smith-Harston's string of criminality early last year as "mind-blowing."

"There's no doubt that Mr. Smith Harston's actions demand a serious and swift consequence," Conway said.

On Jan. 11, 2022, Madison police had surrounded an apartment building at 1810 Northport Dr. where Smith-Harston was staying with an accomplice in two armed robberies committed over the previous two days.

The accomplice, Cameron X. Smith, 25, surrendered to police. But Smith-Harston leapt from a second-floor balcony to escape before firing three shots from a pistol at Officers Tieranie de la Rosa and Sarah Boespflug.

Police personnel at the scene then fired back at Smith-Harston, striking him in the back and neck.

"I have no forgiveness in my heart for you," de la Rosa said before Smith-Harston's sentencing.

In victim statements, De la Rosa, Boespflug and their loved ones detailed the psychological impact the shootout with Smith-Harston had on them, including experiencing flashbacks of the incident and being reluctant to go out in public.

Family and law enforcement colleagues attended the sentencing on Thursday and Smith-Harston's trial as a show of support.

"You attempted to rob my family and my children of their mother," Boespflug said on Thursday.

The victims of Smith-Harston's crimes went beyond the two officers. On Jan. 9, 2022, Smith-Harston and Smith robbed a cab driver at gunpoint. That armed robbery was followed by Smith holding up a North Side Capitol Petro the following night while Smith-Harston served as lookout outside the store.

Smith-Harston received 35 years in prison with 20 years of extended supervision on one conviction of attempted homicide for shooting at police.

Other convictions for attempted murder, armed robbery, using the cab driver's credit card, possessing a gun as a felon and bail jumping will be served simultaneously with the 35 years.

Smith-Harston pled guilty to other charges for fleeing police, theft and disorderly conduct before Thursday's sentencing.

His attorney Charles Ver Hoeve requested the court give his client far less prison time, repeating his trial argument that Smith-Harston didn't mean to kill the officers and at worst was recklessly endangering their safety.

Smith-Harson had a troubled upbringing marked by physical abuse from his mother and abuse from a cousin, Ver Hoeve noted at trial.

"This background is devastating to a person growing up and it is part and parcel of him having a difficult life," Ver Hoeve said.

In his teenage years, Smith-Harston spent time in and out of a group because of juvenile offenses and was eventually sent to Lincoln Hills, the state's youth prison in northern Wisconsin.

