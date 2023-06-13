A man who police said was speeding and driving recklessly before a crash on Madison's East Side that later caused the death of a 65-year-old woman pleaded no contest Tuesday to hit-and-run causing death.

The no contest plea was entered by Marcus N. Longino, 29, of Madison, who also pleaded no contest to felony criminal damage to property for destroying the inside of a home he ran to after the Jan. 29, 2022, crash that led to the death of Barbara Olson of Madison.

Olson died on Jan. 31, 2022, from blunt force trauma injuries she sustained in the crash, which happened on Milwaukee Street at the South Stoughton Road interchange.

Sentencing for Longino was set for Oct. 2. He faces up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision for the hit-and-run conviction and up to 3½ years for the criminal damage conviction.

Under a plea agreement between Deputy District Attorney William Brown and Longino's attorney, Jason Gonzalez, five other counts — burglary, failure to comply with an officer, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of disorderly conduct — were dismissed but can be considered by Circuit Judge Julie Genovese when she sentences Longino.

Two other charges — first-degree reckless homicide and homicide by driving under the influence of a controlled substance — were dismissed outright.

Longino still faces a raft of unrelated charges in four separate cases, including theft, misappropriating identification, robbery with use of force, entry into a locked coin box, driving a vehicle without consent and eluding police. Those will be dealt with separately.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses told police that a Toyota Avalon was speeding with its driver's door open on Milwaukee Street at speeds up to 60 mph. The car passed others waiting at a red light at the South Stoughton interchange, then smashed into a Pontiac Vibe that had a green light and was turning left onto Milwaukee Street.

A man later identified as Longino got out of the Avalon, screaming loudly that he "didn't do this," the complaint states.

Longino ran to the nearby Kwik Trip convenience store, then to a home on Belmont Road, where he refused to come out and at one point threatened to blow up the house, the complaint states. Inside, he smashed up the home.

Longino is currently serving a prison term that ends July 29, according to state Department of Corrections records. In court, Gonzalez asked on Longino's behalf to fashion a plea and sentence on one of Longino's remaining charges that would keep him in prison beyond July 29 but until his sentencing date, so that when Longino inevitably goes back to prison for Olson's death, he doesn't have to start the evaluation and assessment process all over again at Dodge Correctional Institution, the first stop for all male state prison inmates.

A plea hearing on two misdemeanor charges was then scheduled for Wednesday before Genovese.

