More than eight years after 19-year-old Tony Robinson was fatally shot by a Madison police officer, a Dane County judge ruled he does not have the authority to appoint a special prosecutor to reopen the case.

On Friday, Dane County Judge Stephen Ehlke dismissed the 2022 petition filed by Robinson’s grandmother, Sharon Irwin-Henry. The petition employed a rarely used state law that would have allowed a judge to review the evidence in the case and criminally charge officer Matt Kenny after Dane County district attorney Ismael Ozanne declined charges in 2015.

Grandmother of teen killed by Madison police in 2015 asks judge to OK homicide charge

The petition claimed that evidence uncovered during a subsequent federal civil rights case on the shooting was not considered by the district attorney.

Irwin-Henry has long sought to have the case reopened.

"We are fighting the inconsistencies and inherent and systemic racism in our laws," Irwin-Henry wrote in a statement to the Wisconsin State Journal Sunday. "We are better than this. It's time for change."

In his dismissal, Ehlke said he could not move forward with Irwin-Henry's petition because it's unclear who would prosecute a potential criminal complaint against Kenny and said he does not have the authority to assign a special prosecutor to the case.

Ehlke first raised the question of who would prosecute a criminal case in January, when he asked for input from Irwin-Henry's attorneys and from the district attorney's office.

"The problem, as I see it, arises because (state law) lists the circumstance in which a court may appoint a special prosecutor, and none of them apply here," Ehlke wrote in January. "Further, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has called into question a circuit court’s inherent authority to appoint a special prosecutor."

State law lays out nine scenarios under which a judge can appoint a special prosecutor, including when there is no district attorney for the county, the district attorney has acted as the attorney for a party accused or when the district attorney determines that a conflict of interest exists.

Because Irwin-Henry has not shown that any of those conditions apply, Ehlke said, he lacks the authority to appoint a special prosecutor.

"Unless I find some other authority to appoint a special prosecutor, I must dismiss her petition," Ehlke wrote.

In the dismissal, Ehlke said he has not held a hearing to review the evidence brought by Irwin-Henry since it "would be a hollow gesture if I do not have authority to appoint a special prosecutor." Irwin-Henry and her legal team are yet to have their day in court.

Robinson, who was Black, was high on a mixture of hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana and an anti-anxiety medication and had allegedly assaulted two people when Kenny was dispatched to his apartment on the Near East Side. Kenny, who is white, told investigators Robinson ambushed him in a darkened stairwell by punching him in the head, leaving him no choice but to protect himself by firing seven times, killing Robinson.

Irwin-Henry said evidence uncovered as part of the federal civil rights case shows Kenny lied about what happened in the stairwell — including that Robinson hit him hard enough to give him a concussion and that he fired his weapon at the top of the stairs — and questioned his decision to enter the residence without waiting for backup.

Ehlke's dismissal, she said, was just another way to prevent police from being held accountable for her grandson's death.

"He was afraid to go forward because it will throw a wrench in the system," Irwin-Henry said in statement. "Dane County doesn't seem to want to do what is right."

