A Downtown restaurant employee was assaulted Tuesday by a man who caused a disturbance inside the business, a Madison police spokesperson said.

Officers were called to Nattspil, 211 King St., at 11:37 p.m. for a man yelling at and attempting to assault customers and employees, Madison Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

The 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and threats to law enforcement, Fryer said.

An employee was able to get the man outside, where Fryer said he damaged a door to the restaurant.

Staff weren't hurt beyond being pushed, Fryer said.

The police report doesn't indicate the man was a customer, rather he followed an employee into the restaurant and began the disturbance.

Employees asked the man to leave several times, she added.

Fryer said the man appeared intoxicated and threatened officers on the way to the Dane County Jail.

She said the employee who was assaulted was male, and his age wasn't mentioned in the report. Another male employee also reported being pushed.