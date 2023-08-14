An apparent murder-suicide is being investigated by authorities in Richland County and Madison.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog Monday that a 60-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman were reported missing about 3:15 p.m. Sunday after not returning home from a day at Devil's Lake in Sauk County.

A cellphone ping was done and Richland County was “plugged in to assist,” Barnes wrote.

The two women were found dead in a vehicle and their deaths appear to be a murder-suicide, Barnes wrote.

Madison police didn’t immediately return a message seeking more information.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was under investigation, declined to take questions, and said a statement would be put out when they had more information.

Richland County is the next county west of Sauk County.