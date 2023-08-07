A 28-year-old man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to gunning down a man at a Madison gas station in 2021 will remain in prison until at least his 65th birthday, a Dane County judge decided Monday.

It's still not clear why Christopher L. Somersett Jr., of Madison, fired as many as 11 shots at point-blank range at 22-year-old Keshaun Q. Davis-Williams as the Dodgeville man sat in the passenger seat of a vehicle outside a Southwest Side BP gas station just after midnight on July 5, 2021. An autopsy found Davis-Williams had sustained seven gunshot wounds, including to his head.

The criminal complaint that charged Somersett with first-degree intentional homicide in August 2021 did not reference a motive, but according to statements made in Somersett's sentencing hearing Monday, Somersett recently told an investigator for the state Department of Corrections that he believed Davis-Williams had earlier fired at him.

Assistant District Attorney Valerian Powell said there was no police report of such an incident and that Davis-Williams' family denies the allegation. Somersett's attorney, Michael Covey, said his client had been grazed by a bullet he thought was fired by Davis-Williams and that Somersett killed Davis-Williams in retaliation.

Members of Davis-Williams' family filled half of the courtroom Monday. Four of them stepped forward to tell Circuit Judge Ellen Berz that Somersett, who pleaded guilty in April, deserved to spend the rest of his life in prison.

First-degree intentional homicide comes with a mandatory life sentence, but under Wisconsin law, a judge can decide when, if ever, the person convicted can apply for supervised release.

The mother of Davis-Williams' children, Tamara Harper, said Davis-Williams had been a "great father to his kids." To Somersett, she said, "You broke me and my family" and "I don't think you deserve to see daylight."

Somersett was the second man to plead guilty to charges in Davis-Williams' shooting. In December, Avieon L. Little, 25, of Fitchburg, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide as party to a crime. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 24.

Somersett is a previously convicted felon who first started to get into trouble with the law as a juvenile, Powell said Monday.

In his statement to Berz, Somersett took responsibility for Davis-Williams' murder and apologized to his victim's family.

"I deserved to be called everything the family called me," he said. But while he also deserved his life sentence, he said, he "can be better in the future."

The district attorney's office had recommended Somersett spend 30 years in prison before being eligible for release, while Covey argued for 20.

Berz said Davis-Williams was doing nothing to Somersett when Somersett "ambushed and killed this person."

