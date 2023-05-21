The driver of a motorcycle was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Dodge County Saturday.
Dodge County deputies were dispatched to the town of Trenton near Breezy Point Road at 2:25 pm, where they say a motorcyclist attempting to pass a southbound farm tractor pulling a forage wagon crashed into the wagon when the tractor was making a left turn into a farm driveway.
The motorcyclist, a 42-year-old Markesan man, was transported to UW-Hospital in Madison by the Flight for Life helicopter. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the tractor, 38, Waupun, was not injured.
The Sheriff's Office Crash Investigation Team is investigating the collision.
The Beaver Dam Fire Department, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Flight for Life, and Dodge County Emergency Response Team, DCERT, assisted on the scene.