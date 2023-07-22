Two people were killed in a crash on Madison’s East Side Friday night, according to Madison police.

Just before 9:30 p.m., an eastbound motorcyclist hit a pedestrian crossing East Washington Avenue near Eagen Road.

Both were killed.

Speed is believed to have been a factor, and traffic officials are trying to obtain an estimate of how fast the motorcycle was going, according to Sgt. Bernie Gonzalez.

Names have not been released pending notification of the victims’ families, and an investigation is ongoing.

Banish mosquitoes from your yard with these traps and repellents 1. Cutter Backyard Bug Control Spray 2. Stafi Outdoor Wireless Mosquito Zapper 3. TIKI Citronella Candle 4. Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Lantern 5. Murphy’s Naturals Mosquito Repellent Incense Sticks