A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash while doing wheelies in a parking lot on the North Side on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.
The motorcyclist struck a pole and was taken to a local hospital, Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog.
Lt. Ed Marshall said the crash was in a private parking lot. He didn’t have an update on the motorcyclist’s condition.
No other details were available.
