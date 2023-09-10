A motorcyclist sustained injuries that were considered life-threatening in a crash into a van in Janesville on Saturday, Janesville police reported.

The crash happened about 4 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Court Street and North Pine Street, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a statement.

The initial investigation determined that a motorcycle was heading west on West Court Street at high speed and crashed into a van that was turning from Court to go north on North Pine Street, Severson said.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Janesville and then flown via MedFlight helicopter to University Hospital in Madison, Severson said.

No names were released and no further information is available as the investigation is continuing, Severson said.