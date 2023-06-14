More charges and arrests are possible in a spree of burglaries at storage unit properties in the past two months, Madison police reported.

The burglars have cut off locks, forced entry into units, or gained entry to them by climbing through walls and ceilings, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Clothes, bicycles, tools, jewelry, photographs and family records have been stolen, Fryer said.

Troy Lorenz, 41, was arrested for trying to break into several unit at Aberg Mini Warehouses on May 27, and officers are investigating additional cases he may be involved in, Fryer said.

The Madison Police Department's Burglary Crime Unit recommends people check rented storage units often, safeguard any keys or passes for their units, and keep an inventory of items stored inside. Officers also suggest writing down serial numbers of electronics, appliances, tools and vehicles stored inside your unit, Fryer said.

