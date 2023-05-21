A Monroe man died in a single-vehicle crash off of a Green County highway on Saturday night, authorities reported.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the Green County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 11/81 and Highway GG, Sgt. Scott Maresch said in a statement.

The initial investigation determined that a vehicle was traveling west on Highway 81, failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 11, continued across Highway 11 and onto Highway GG. The vehicle then entered the west ditch of Highway GG and continued north, colliding with a mound of gravel and overturning before colliding with a cement pillar and coming to rest, Maresch said.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt, and the airbags did not deploy, Maresch said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner’s Office, Maresch said, adding that his identity was being withheld pending notification of family.

