The Monroe County Sheriff's detective whose K-9 died earlier this month has resigned from the force, the sheriff's office announced Tuesday.

Detective Alex Maas had been on on administrative leave while officials investigated the death of Kolt May 15, five days after suffering "heat-related injuries." Kolt was initially taken to Sparta Small Animal Veterinary Clinic before being transferred to Madison's VCA Animal Hospital, where he died.

The 6-year-old Czech Shepherd had been with the Sheriff's Office since November 2018.

The statement from the sheriff's office did not say when Maas left the department.

The investigation into the dog's death is ongoing.

