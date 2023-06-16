A Black student who sued the Monona Grove School District, alleging that he was unreasonably searched by white staff members in Louisiana during a school trip to the South last year, has accepted a $25,001 settlement offered by the district, according to court papers filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Madison.

The district and four teachers who were defendants in the case admit no wrongdoing under the settlement and also will pay $25,000 in attorney fees and costs for the student.

"Our client is happy he won his case," attorney Rick Resch, representing the student, said in a statement Friday. "Obtaining judgment in his favor was very important to him. And he hopes that the judgment will empower other people to stand up for themselves when their constitutional rights are violated. Our client's other main goal was to make an impact in the Monona Grove School District. We think he's accomplished that too."

District superintendent Daniel Olson had not responded to a message seeking comment.

According to documents, the offer was extended by attorneys for the district on April 7, and in an emailed response on April 19, attorneys for the student accepted the offer. The acceptance was formally filed in U.S. District Court on Friday.

In a lawsuit filed in May 2022, the student, a member of Monona Grove High School's Black Student Union, accused school staff members of carrying out an "unreasonable" search for drugs during a trip to tour historically Black colleges and other sites.

The lawsuit states that while on the bus headed back to Wisconsin, the student and five of his peers had their bags searched after two white staff members noticed the scent of marijuana wafting from a McDonald's restaurant in Amite, Louisiana, during a stop for a meal. Nobody in the restaurant was seen smoking.

After re-boarding the bus, the student who sued and one other student were told by a teacher and chaperone to grab their bags and get off the bus, and they, along with another boy, had their bags searched by white Monona Grove staff members, the lawsuit alleged. It also alleged the group was told to confess that they had marijuana.

They were also told they would be searched and to empty their pockets, but that was interrupted by two Black staff members who were also on the trip. The students were angered by what had happened and received "half-hearted apologies," according to the lawsuit.

"It takes a lot of courage for a 17-year-old to file a civil rights lawsuit against his teachers while he is still a student in the same school," attorney John Bradley, who also represented the student, said in a statement. "Our client didn't make the decision to pursue this injustice in court lightly."