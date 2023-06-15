Money was stolen in a burglary of Arby’s on the Southeast Side early Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

Police were sent to the fast food restaurant at 4 Collins Court shortly after 4:15 a.m. Thursday on an alarm with a glass break, Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog.

An undisclosed amount of money was stolen, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Digital evidence is being reviewed, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

