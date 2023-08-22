A man was arrested in Poynette on Monday after a mini go-kart stolen in Madison was recovered, Madison police reported.

The mini go-kart, which is worth thousands of dollars, was stolen on Aug. 9 from a store in the 2200 block of South Stoughton Road then recovered outside Madison as part of a theft investigation, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Video showed two people cutting off a chain and stealing the go-kart, Fryer said.

Police were able to track the 35-year-old male suspect to an address in Poynette and he was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of felony theft.