A Middleton man was arrested early Sunday for an alleged fourth OWI offense after driving into the opposite lane against traffic, Middleton police said.

An officer observed a vehicle in the eastbound lane of Century Avenue cross the center lane and start driving against traffic in the westbound lane at 12:48 a.m., Lt. Steve Ziegler said in a statement.

The driver, Matthew J. Parnell, 43, of Middleton, then obstructed the officer by walking away from the traffic stop before being detained, Ziegler said.

The officer noted an odor of intoxicants, Ziegler said, and after field sobriety testing, Parnell was arrested on a tentative charge of fourth-offense operating while intoxicated, a felony. He also consented to a blood draw.

Parnell was booked into Dane County Jail. He also faces a tentative charge of obstructing an officer.

