A Middleton man was arrested early Sunday for an alleged fourth OWI offense after driving into the opposite lane against traffic, Middleton police said.
OWI treatment court has been helping repeat offenders for the last 10 years, and Judge Todd Ziegler said he has seen it change lives.
An officer observed a vehicle in the eastbound lane of Century Avenue cross the center lane and start driving against traffic in the westbound lane at 12:48 a.m., Lt. Steve Ziegler said in a statement.
The driver, Matthew J. Parnell, 43, of Middleton, then obstructed the officer by walking away from the traffic stop before being detained, Ziegler said.
The officer noted an odor of intoxicants, Ziegler said, and after field sobriety testing, Parnell was arrested on a tentative charge of fourth-offense operating while intoxicated, a felony. He also consented to a blood draw.
Parnell was booked into Dane County Jail. He also faces a tentative charge of obstructing an officer.
'His life mattered to me' | During march, two families grieve men who died in Racine County Jail
Praying for strength
Family and friends of Malcolm James lean on each other during a prayer.
Gone but never forgotten
Young friends and family members of Ronquale Ditello-Scott Jr. have their own message: "Gone but never forgotten."
DEE HÖLZEL,
"You know his name, not his story."
Two of the signs at the protest read, "You know his name, not his story."
Outpouring of grief
In the background of the rally was a reminder that within the week, two families lost someone they loved.
United in grief
Ronquale Ditello-Scott Jr's cousin and Malcolm James' mother stand hand-in-hand, symbolic of the unity the two families have forged in the wake of the deaths of their loved ones -- three days apart -- in the Racine County Jail. "We've got your back," the crowd chanted.
Remembering Malcolm James
Angela Ellis, who was a family friend of Malcolm James, holds a photo from better times.
Supporters marched through the neighborhoods of Racine
Those who gathered to demand justice for Ronquale Ditello-Scott Jr. and Malcolm James marched through the communities immediately surrounding the Racing County Courthouse calling for justice for the two men. Residents left their houses to watch the march. (shown) The man holding a Pan-African Flag with the words Black Lives Matter on it called out to those in their yards, "Come on, join us."
Noel Carter joins the march
Noel Carter, 8, is shown at her first march for racial justice on June 6, following the deaths of Malcolm James and Ronquale Ditello-Scott Jr. — both men of color — in the Racine County Jail. Her grandmother said they were in their car when they saw the march and decided to join. "I just wanted to let her experience this."
DEE HÖLZEL,
Justice for Malcolm James
Malcolm James called his friend "Baby Charles" long after he was no longer a baby. On Sunday, Charles, 7, marched in remembrance of his friend, who died in the Racine County Jail on Tuesday, June 1. Friends and family called for an independent investigation by the federal government.
Marching to the Racine County Jail
Friends and supporters of the James and Ditello-Scott families linked arms as they marched from the Racine County Courthouse to the jail across the street. Kevin O'Connor, shown far right, is the attorney who represents the two families.
James Malcolm's father attends the rally for justice
Among those who attended the rally for justice was the father of Malcolm James.
