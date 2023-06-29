A Windsor man who was initially charged with threatening Gov. Tony Evers was sentenced to a year and day in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to threatening a former Dane County official. But he likely will only serve a few months before being released on supervision and required to get mental health treatment.

Michael A. Yaker, 53, pleaded guilty in March to leaving a threatening voicemail message in May 2022 for then-Dane County Highway Commissioner Gerald Mandli. It was one of eight federal counts he had faced for making threats via email, Facebook and other methods to officials including Evers, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and Madison Police Detective Greg Esser.

"Yaker made dozens of threats — many graphically threatening violence to the recipients, some containing racial slurs — to numerous victims for about eight months," the government's June 20 sentencing memorandum says.

In one call to the Dane County Board of Supervisors, according to the memorandum, Yaker says “I’m holding an axe in my hand. I’ve been sharpening it the whole time I’ve been listening, okay?” He then ended his comments "by repeatedly screaming 'A bloodbath!'”

While Yaker only pleaded guilty to making the threat against Mandli, he admitted as part of his plea agreement to committing the acts described in the other counts against him.

Yaker's mental health struggles and threatening behavior were sparked by Dane County's decision more than a decade ago not to award the woodworker and timber-framer a contract to build a park shelter, according to court documents and statements in court Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge James Peterson.

In 2016, he pleaded guilty in Dane County court to making violent threats, including a bomb scare, and was sentenced to probation. But Yaker said Thursday that it was in 2019 as he was coming off probation that his feelings of "rage" and "manic madness" returned and he began threatening government officials again.

"Psychically, you injure the people you threaten," Peterson told him. "This is a kind of terror that you're inflicting on these people."

Still, he and the prosecutor in the case acknowledged that Yaker had never acted on those threats, and Yaker said in court Thursday that "I don't want to hurt anybody" and "I don't want these people to fear me."

Peterson could have sentenced Yaker to a maximum of five years in prison, and federal sentencing guidelines call for more than a year in prison — although because he's been in jail for most of the past year, he's likely to serve only a few more months.

But Peterson agreed to go along with the sentence recommended by both the government and Yaker's attorney — and approved by Yaker's victims — after Yaker expressed regret for his behavior and said he would work to get the treatment he needs.

Yaker's sentence includes three years of supervision following his release. He was charged in federal court because he made the threats while traveling to Oregon and California and after he got stranded in Kansas.

He also faces a 2021 misdemeanor charge in Dane County for disorderly conduct, and Peterson recommended that any sentence handed down in that case run concurrently with Yaker's federal sentence.

