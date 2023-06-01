McFarland police are seeking help in finding a vehicle and a witness to a shooting in the village on Memorial Day.

Police were sent to the intersection of Highway 51 and Larson Beach Road about 11:20 a.m. Monday on a report of a person shooting from a vehicle, and found shell casings that were recently fired at the intersection, but no one who was injured or property damage, Chief Aaron Chapin said in a statement.

The vehicle in the accompanying picture was driven by a white man described as 60 to 70 years old who is believed to have been a direct witness to the shooting and had an interaction with the suspects at the intersection prior to the shooting, Chapin said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-838-3151. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.