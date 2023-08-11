A Rothschild man was arrested Thursday night in Marathon County for Operating While Intoxicated 1st offense with two kids under the age of 10 in the car.

At 6:26 p.m., a state trooper from the State Patrol Wausau Post smelled intoxicants coming from a vehicle during a traffic stop for a littering violation. The trooper also noted signs of impairment in the driver, who was accompanied in the vehicle by two kids, ages five and eight, according to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Wausau Post.

After an investigation including field sobriety tests, the driver, a 37 year old man, was found to be intoxicated. The driver was arrested on charges of Operating While Intoxicated 1st offense with passenger under 16 years of age, as well as misdemeanor bail jumping. The kids were released to a family member.

