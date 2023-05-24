A man with prior criminal convictions was arrested last Wednesday for copper thefts at construction sites, Madison police reported.

The department's Burglary Crime Unit has since early May been investigating a series of copper thefts from construction sites in the Midtown District, Sgt. Scott Reitmeier said in a statement.

Police worked with a victim on a plan to capture the suspect during a crime and last Wednesday one of the repeat victims was alerted to the suspect's presence inside a construction site on University Avenue and contacted police, Reitmeier said.

Officers responded, found Brad R. Wells, 62, holding a spool of copper wire and captured him fleeing the scene, Reitmeier said.

Wells was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of four counts of burglary of a dwelling as a repeater, felony theft as a repeater, four counts of misdemeanor theft as a repeater, and 12 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, Reitmeier said.