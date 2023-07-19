A man wanted for attempted homicide and crimes in Dane County was arrested in Janesville on Wednesday, Janesville police reported.

On Friday, Janesville officers were sent to a domestic violence incident in the 400 block of South Main Street and learned the suspect was Kejuan V. Green, 27, who had fled the scene before they arrived, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a statement.

Police developed probable cause to arrest Green for battery and disorderly conduct both domestic violence related. Officers also learned that Green had warrants for his arrest through Dane County Circuit Court for strangulation/suffocation, false imprisonment, and disorderly conduct, and a fresh active warrant for attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endanger safety and attempted armed robbery with use of a dangerous weapon, Severson said.

On Tuesday, Janesville officers learned that Green was at a residence in the 700 block of Milton Avenue and they saw Green get into a vehicle and leave it. They stopped the vehicle and arrested Green and the driver, Makenza L.F. Tripp, 21, without incident at East Racine Street and Interstate 90, Severson said.

Tripp was tentatively charged with harboring/aiding a felon, Severson said.