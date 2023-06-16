Madison police were searching for a man whom they say told his daughter to shoot another girl with a pellet gun in a city park Thursday evening.

Just before 6:30 p.m., the 32-year-old man took his daughter to a park on Madison's East Side armed with two facsimile guns and told his daughter to shoot another girl who had called her names, according to police.

His daughter shot the girl, striking her with a pellet and causing a minor injury, police said.

Officers were sent to the park and developed probable cause to arrest the man on tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed, second-degree reckless endangerment as party to a crime, contributing to delinquency of a child, and use of facsimile firearm.