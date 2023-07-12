A man announced his intentions to steal a bottle of liquor from a Far East Side store Sunday before punching an employee and pulling a knife on him, Madison Police said.

Police arrested Kyseen L. Williams, 23, of Madison, for stealing from the store on the 1700 block of Thierer Road on the Far East Side and starting an altercation around 7 p.m. on Sunday, said Stephanie Fryer, a police spokesperson.

After stealing a bottle, a store employee followed Williams outside and pinned him to the ground. That lead Williams to punch the employee, pull out a folding knife and leave the scene, Fryer said.

Police eventually found the 23 year old nearby and arrested him.

Williams faces tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, disorderly conduct while armed and retail theft.

