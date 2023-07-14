A dispute between two groups of males in which more than 60 shots were fired Thursday afternoon at a Far East Madison apartment complex has left a 20-year-old man dead, Madison police said Friday.

The "targeted" shooting at about 3 p.m. in a parking lot of the Harmony at Grandview Commons, 116 Milky Way, stemmed from an "interpersonal conflict," Police Chief Shon Barnes said.

"We had multiple buildings that were struck by gunfire," Barnes said. "We had multiple vehicles that were struck by gunfire, and it is truly, truly a blessing that no one else was actually hurt in this incident."

The victim, whose name has not yet been released by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office, died Thursday after being taken to the hospital. Barnes said it wasn't clear if he was a resident of the apartment complex and declined to comment on how many times he was shot.

Police have so far not released any information about any suspects, other than that they were males, and asked that anyone with information about the shootings contact police. Barnes said witnesses on the scene Thursday were cooperating with police in what he called a "very active and ongoing investigation."

On Thursday shortly after the victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital, police taped off an area around part of the parking lot as residents watched. Multiple people at the scene declined to comment.

The shooting is Madison's eighth homicide this year. There were six last year and 10 in 2021, according to police records.

The city of Madison declared the Harmony, a 94-unit low-income housing complex, a chronic nuisance three years ago, only a year after it opened. It had been plagued by complaints about noise, disturbances and occasional violence almost since its opening in March 2019, but Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Zilavy on Thursday said it's been at least a year since that declaration was vacated.

Barnes said Friday that police had not been regularly seeing problems at the complex but that prior to the shooting, police had scheduled a meeting with people at the complex for Friday to discuss safety concerns there.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.