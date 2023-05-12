According to a release from U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea, Glynn Ford, 35, of Jackson, Mississippi was initially noted as missing during a routine count of inmates at FCI-Oxford on April 23, 2019, while he was serving a 120 month sentence for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. He was arrested in Chula Vista, California on October 12, 2022 in a retail theft. Ford pleaded guilty to escaping on January 26, 2023.