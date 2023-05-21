A 32-year-old man was killed with an unspecified weapon on the Far East Side early Sunday morning, Madison police said.

The killing happened about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of East Washington Avenue, Sgt. Matthew Olson said in a statement.

Olson described the incident as a "weapons offense" that the department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating. The victim's name was not released or what kind of weapon the perpetrator used to kill him.

The 32-year-old died at the hospital.

State Journal reporter Lucas Robinson contributed to this report.