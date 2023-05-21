A 32-year-old man was killed with an unspecified weapon on the Far East Side early Sunday morning, Madison police said.
The killing happened about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of East Washington Avenue, Sgt. Matthew Olson said in a statement.
Olson described the incident as a "weapons offense" that the department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating. The victim's name was not released or what kind of weapon the perpetrator used to kill him.
The 32-year-old died at the hospital.
State Journal reporter Lucas Robinson contributed to this report.
Chris Rickert's most excellent 5 stories from 2022
Elections and the city of Madison's continued grappling with race and policing were what most triggered my reporting chops in 2022.
At the same time, when margins of victory are narrow, voter ID can lower turnout — especially among poor and nonwhite voters, some research suggests.
The City Council ultimately voted 11-9 at about 4 a.m. to let the city begin preparations for a yearlong body-worn camera pilot program.
This fact-check did not keep the national media from continuing to parrot the Michels-will-suspend-democracy canard.
Madison pays price for City Council's endorsement of racial quotas.
It wasn't hard to be suspicious of alleged 100% turnout at Wisconsin nursing homes — or anywhere else.