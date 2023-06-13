A townhouse and three 3 cars were hit by gunshots in Fitchburg on Monday, Fitchburg police reported.

Shortly after 11:45 a.m. Monday, multiple 911 callers reported gunfire in the 2200 block of High Ridge Trail, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.

Officers found multiple shell casings in an apartment complex parking lot, and three unoccupied cars and a townhouse that had been hit by bullets, Hartwick said.

Residents were on the patio of the townhouse when it was hit, but no injuries were reported, Hartwick said.

A man believed to be involved was detained shortly after the shots were fired and remains in custody, Hartwick said.

The man was not identified and Hartwick said no additional information was being released.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-270-4300. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.