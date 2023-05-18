A 35-year-old man is in custody in Green County after an hourslong search and standoff that began when the man allegedly fired a weapon at a family member at a home on Hay Hollow Road east of Blanchardville, the Green County Sheriff's' Office said Thursday.

The incident was first reported to police just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. No one was hurt in the shooting, which stemmed from a domestic dispute, the Sheriff's Office said.

The man was not on scene when deputies arrived but was believed to be armed with a long gun, and residents in the Hay Hollow, Badger and York Center roads areas were asked to lock their homes and shelter in place.

The Sheriff's Office set up a perimeter and after a four-hour phone negotiation, the man surrendered to deputies and was taken to the county jail on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, intentionally pointing a firearm and disorderly conduct while armed.

The Sheriff's Office said initial reports indicate the man spent the night outside near his home.

Who are they? WI children reported missing as of May 6 These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).