A 48-year-old Markesan man was struck by a car while he walked down a rural Dodge County road on Friday, authorities said.

The man had been on Highway A in the town of Fox Lake around 8:50 p.m. when an SUV driven by a 67-year-old him, said Sheriff Dale Schmidt.

"The male subject was wearing dark clothing on unlit roadway and strong storms were approaching prior to this crash," Schmidt said.

The man had life-threatening injuries after the incident and was taken to a hospital in Waupun, Schmidt said.

The crash remains under investigation.