A man reported being hit with pellets from an airsoft gun while walking Downtown on Monday night, and another man said he was shot at, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the area of King and Wilson Streets around 9:15 p.m. Monday, where a man said he was hit in the head and shoulder by the plastic pellets, but not injured, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

About an hour later, another caller reported that someone was shooting at pedestrians with an airsoft gun in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and West Gilman Street, Fryer said.

No property damage was reported, and no suspects were found, Fryer said.

Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog that the callers reported that the shots came from a vehicle.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.